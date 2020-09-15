Parliament proceedings live | Congress MP smells favouritism in awarding six airports to Adani

After a smooth start to monsoon session of Parliament on Monday, government introduced two more Bills in Rajya Sabha.

From today (September 15), Rajya Sabha is being convened in the morning and Lok Sabha in the afternoon.

Parliament proceedings: Sept. 14 updates

Here are the live updates

Rajya Sabha | 10.05 am

GVL Narasimha Rao (BJP) notes the civil aviation sector has undergone transformation. The passenger traffic has more than doubled in the last five years. He speaks on government's flagship UDAN scheme. He claims to have travelled from Vijayawada to Kadapa in just Rs. 800.

The objective of the Prime Minister is to make air travel safer and accessible for all sections of society, not just the elite, says Mr. Rao.

He lauds government's Vande Bharat mission to evacuate Indians from across the world during COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr. Rao says the real crony capitalism was seen during UPA era and cities 2G and coal auctions, says Mr. Rao inviting the ire of opposition. Deputy Chairperson Harivansh intervenes.

Mr. Rao continues. He speaks on how the new policy will create employments and reduce cost of operation for airlines.

Rajya Sabha | 10.05 am

Congress MP smells favouritism in awarding six airports to Adani

Rajya Sabha member K.C. Venugopal during a debate on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill on September 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: Courtesy RSTV

K.C. Venugopal (Congress) highlights the near-miss incidents. He says this could be due to shortage of flight security officers. He also recalls the Karipur aircraft tragedy. "We still don't know the reason for the cause of the accident," he says. Mr. Venugopal raises doubts on table top airports handling wider aircrafts.

Mr. Venugopal fears crony capitalism in privatisation of airports. How come all the six bids were won by Adani group? Were conditions modified to help Adani, he asks. Citing DEA and Niti Ayog reports, he says the government favoured one company by ignoring its own recommendations.

There is a move to monopolise Indian airports, he says. AAI (Airport Authority of India) will become AAA, Airport Authority of Adani, he warns. The government is ignoring State government, he blames and seeks enquiry into awarding contracts to Adani.

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 am

What is the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 about?

The Bill seeks to convert DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security , and Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau to statutory bodies.

Under the Act, the penalty for various offences is imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, or both. These offences include: (i) carrying arms, explosives, or other dangerous goods aboard aircraft, (ii) contravening any rules notified under the Act, and (iii) constructing building or structures within the specified radius around an aerodrome reference point. The Bill raises the maximum limit on fines for all these offences from Rs 10 lakh to one crore rupees.

Lok Sabha passed the Bill during Budget session

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 am

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during a debate in Rajya Sabha on September 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: Courtesy RSTV

The House takes up discussion on The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri speaks about the Bill. He lists the achievements in civil aviation. He also explains the COVID-induced challenges and how the ministry was overcoming it.

Mr. Puri says by the time we reach Diwali and towards the end of the year, we would have pre-COVID 3,00,000 passengers a day.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says Civil Aviation Minister can shed some light on resumption of international flights after discussing with External Affairs Minister.

Rajya Sabha | 9.50 am

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seeks to withdraw The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018. The bill is withdrawn.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduces The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.

Rajya Sabha | 9.45 am

Santanu Sen (Trinamool) wants use physical distancing, instead of social distancing. It is only increasing social stigma. The Chair suggests safe distancing as the alternate term. A member suggest "mutual distancing", the Chair says it will lead to problem at homes.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) speaks on digital divide. Sasmit Patra (BJD) seeks land in Delhi for establishing Odisha cultural centre.

P.L.Poonia (Congress) says the migrants who returned to their homelands should be given jobs through MNREGA.

Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) says the hike of platform tickets should be revoked. It has been hiked from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50.

Rajya Sabha | 9.35 am

Ripun Bora (Congress) speaks on closure of two paper mills in Assam.

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) says industries have shut down due to the lockdown and the result is that people are suffering from depression. He says government should give those who lost their jobs Rs 15,000

Anand Sharma (Congress) speaks on rise in suicides. India accounts 15% of suicides in the world. He says there is a 4% increase in suicides. He also speaks on mental health issues, especially after COVID-19 and lockdown. Mental Health demands active policy intervention, he says. He wants life insurance to cover mental illness too.

K.C. Ramamoorthy (BJP) speaks against online Rummy. It is nothing but gambling, it has to be banned, he says. Cricketers and film stars are advertising it. They should also refrain, he says. The Chair says, though it is a State subject, Law Minister should look into it.

Rajya Sabha | 9.30 am

Maratha reservation: Two perspectives

Sambhaji Chatrapati (BJP) speaks in Marathi. He raises the issue of Supreme Court quashing quota for Marathas. He asks State government to take cue from Tamil Nadu and provide quota for Marathas.

Rajeev Satav (Congress) also speaks on Maratha reservation, but he speaks in Hindi. Mr. Satav blames the Centre for not presenting their views in the Supreme Court. Mr. Satav addresses the Chair as Speaker. Mr. Naidu says your in Upper House and seated in upper gallery. So address the Chair as Chairperson.

Rajya Sabha | 9.25 am

Jaya Bachchan during a debate in Rajya Sabha on September 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: Courtesy RSTV

Jaya Bachchan (SP) removes her mask while speaking. The Chair asks her to wear it. She says she won't be audible. "I'll clean the microphone, sir," she says. She speaks about online harassment of actors and celebrities. Govt should stand by the entertainment industry. People who earned fame through the industry are speaking ill of it, I am embarrassed and ashamed, she says.

Rajya Sabha | 9.20 am

'Censor for web series'

Vikas Mahatme (BJP) speaks from Rajya Sabha gallery. He says web series should also be certified like movies. He highlights the recent agitation in Maharashtra over wrong potrayal of a leader. Web series show abusive language, sex scandals etc, but there is no law to regulate it, he points out. The Chair agrees with him.

Chhaya Verma (Congress) speaks from Lok Sabha. "But I am a Rajya Sabha member," she says. I didn't de-promote you. Your leaders Azadji and Ramesh are responsible, Mr. Naidu says. She speaks on MNREGA.

Newly-elected member Suresh Reddy (TRS) speaks on water sharing between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

M. Shanmugam (DMK) speaks from Lok Sabha. He speaks on PM-KISAN scheme. He wants tenant farmers also to be included in the scheme. He says, in fact, all farmers should be included.

Rajya Sabha | 9.15 am

Rajya Sabha now takes up motions for election of members for various boards.

The Chairperson moves to Zero Hour. He suggests the mentions be made within two minutes.

Vijaisai Reddy (YSRCP) is the first speaker. He seeks the Centre to release funds allocated to Polavaram project. Mr. Reddy is speaking from the Rajya Sabha chambers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds. I am in touch with the water resources minister and State finance minister. I'll follow it up, she says.

Rajya Sabha | 9 am

Today is September 15, International Day of Democracy, Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu informs the House, as Rajya Sabha assembles.

We as legislators are flagbearers of democracy, he says.

The members are requested to identify themselves and mention where they are speaking, so that I can follow you, and it will be easy for the officials also, says Mr. Naidu.

The Chair acknowledges that there were some issues pertaining audio yesterday. There will be a mock session at 7.30 am, he says.

Papers are being laid on the table of the House.

8.50 am

List of Bills for introduction

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Bills for withdrawal

The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018.

8.30 am

Will PM speak in Parliament on China issue, asks Congress

The government should give a clarification on the India-China border issue, the Congress said on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said that the government had so far not said a word on when this subject would come for a debate in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had been questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence. “Will the Prime Minister speak on this issue? These are clarifications, we did not want debate, but, at least a clarification should be given on day one as the entire country is watching,” Mr. Gogoi said.