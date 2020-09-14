Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, H. Vasanthakumar

The monsoon session of the Parliament kicks off on Monday with the two Houses.

India-China border issue, the pandemic and the naming of senior Left leaders as co-conspirators in the Delhi riots by the Delhi police — these are some of the issues that are expected to be discussed during the monsoon session of the Parliament that kicks off on Monday.

In the first of the 18-day session, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is expected to to update the leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic measures taken in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 9.00 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin with National Anthem

Speaker Lok Sabha presents obituary reference. He remembers former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away recently. Paying glorious tributes to 'Pranabda', Speaker Om Birla recalls the five decades of social contribution of the late Mukherjee.

Mr. Birla also pays obituary reference of sitting MP H. Vasantha Kumar. The Speaker also pays tributes to Pandit Jasraj.

Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament’s Monsoon session beginning Monday.

One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a Bill during the 18-day-long session relates to providing preventive measures against violence on heathcare personnel.

Another ordinance to be replaced by a Bill relates to reduction in the salary of MPs by 30% for a period of one year beginning April 1, 2020. The amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.

Parliament to see several firsts during Monsoon Session

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be marked by several firsts, including the use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system and polycarbonate separators, with the arrangements being in compliance with the social distancing norm under the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

Use of the chambers and the galleries of both the Houses for holding the session will be the first in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952. Parliament has to meet by September 23.