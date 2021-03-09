Parliament panel flags low subscription under farmer pension scheme

The scheme was introduced in September 2019 and aimed to cover about 5 crore beneficiaries up to the 2021-22 fiscal, which has been revised downwards to 3 crores

A Parliamentary panel has pulled up the government for “very low level” of enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana (PMKMY), under which a monthly pension of ₹3,000 is provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60.

The PMKMY is a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers having cultivable land up to 2 hectares. Farmers within the age group of 18-40 years are eligible to get themselves enrolled under the scheme. The scheme aims at providing an assured pension of ₹3,000 per month once the farmer attains the age of 60 years.

“The committee has been informed that only 21,20,310 farmers have subscribed to this scheme till date,” the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture Chaired by BJP MP P.C. Gaddigoudar said in its 24th report tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The panel said that PMKMY is a flagship social security scheme catering to provide financial security to most deprived section of our society. This scheme, if properly implemented, will help small and marginal farmers which constitute majority farming community of our country, to lead a dignified life in their twilight years.

“However, the committee is not happy with very low level of enrolment under the scheme till date,” the panel said and asked the Ministry to identify the reasons for low subscription of farmers to the scheme and if needed, comprehensively modify the Yojana to make it attractive for the subscription by the farmers.