In response to Mr. Goyal, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, remained adamant on the opposition’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the issue followed by a debate on the subject. No consensus could be reached and the house was adjourned till 12:00 pm.
- July 31, 2023 11:24Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon
- July 31, 2023 11:19Piyush Goyal says the Manipur discussion should happen at 2 p.m. today
The leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha stands up to ask why the Opposition members are running away from a discussion on Manipur when the government has already agreed to have one. He accuses the members of “spoiling” nine days of the House.
He adds that the discussion on Manipur should be held today itself, adding that the government is ready to have a discussion on Manipur at 2 p.m. today under Rule 176 instead of 267.
Rule 176 provides for a short-duration discussion, which is a brief discussion not exceeding two-and-a-half hours.
- July 31, 2023 11:15Lok Sabha adjourned amid protests
The House was adjourned within minutes after the commencement of proceedings on Monday as members of the Opposition resorted to sloganeering against the Centre and displayed placards near the Chair.
Proceedings in Lok Sabha will resume at 2 p.m.
- July 31, 2023 11:14Chairman has received 65 Suspension of Business notices under Rule 267
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asks for a “feel of the House” on whether he should read out the names of members and the contents of their notices under Rule 267, for all the 65 submissions.
- July 31, 2023 11:12Sloganeering in Lok Sabha
Slogans ‘Manipur, Manipur’ and ‘We want Manipur’ echo as Lok Sabha conducts Question Hour. Since the start of the session, the Opposition has been demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on the situation in Manipur.
- July 31, 2023 11:08Three Bills laid on the Table in Rajya Sabha
The copies of three Bills passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday- the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2023, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, have been laid on the table of the Upper House.
- July 31, 2023 11:03Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Proceedings in the Upper House have begun with new BJP MP from Goa Sadanand Shet Tanavade taking his Oath of Affirmation. Papers are now being laid on the table.
- July 31, 2023 11:02Lok Sabha reconvenes
Proceedings in the Lower Hour began at 11 a.m. on Monday morning with Speaker Om Birla welcoming representatives from Malawi.
This was followed by Question Hour amid uproar by the Opposition.
- July 31, 2023 10:58WATCH | Leaders of INDIA bloc hold meet
- July 31, 2023 10:53Explained | Why is the Opposition insisting on a debate about Manipur under Rule 267?
Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last week, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha have been marred by continuous protests and disruptions over differences between the Opposition and the Government on the nature of discussion on the Manipur situation.
- July 31, 2023 10:51Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, DMK’s T.R. Baalu and TMC’s Sudip Bandypadhya during a briefing by INDIA MPs who recently visited Manipur, at Parliament House complex.
- July 31, 2023 10:43Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to assemble at 11 a.m.
List of business:
The Bill replacing the Centre’s Ordinance on control of services in Delhi is on the government’s agenda for this week in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace the ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court judgement on the control of services in Delhi.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will introduce the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today to provide for press, registration of periodicals and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. He will also move the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lower House today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952.The Bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the Mediation Bill, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage to promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for the resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost-effective process.
Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will move the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023. in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage further to amend the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to move a Motion in the Lok Sabha amending the First Schedule of the Customs Tariff Act “in order to increase Import duty on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Propane and Butane”.
