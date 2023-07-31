Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Centre ready for Manipur discussion in RS today, Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

The Monsoon Session has seen disruptions since its beginning on July 20 with the Opposition pressing for a detailed discussion on Manipur and a statement from the PM.

July 31, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

The parliamentary logjam between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led government continued as the Manipur issue yet again took centre stage on Monday. In Lok Sabha, proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m., minutes after commencement amid sloganeering and protests. In Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, leader of the House Piyush Goyal informed that the government was ready for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on Manipur, with the Chairman endorsing the proposal. The Opposition, however, insisted on a debate under Rule 267 and reiterated its demand for the PM’s statement before a discussion. No consensus could be reached and the House was adjourned till noon. Here’s why the Opposition is insisting on a debate about Manipur under Rule 267.

The ongoing Monsoon Session has been marred by disruptions and walkouts since it began on July 20 over the violence in the northeastern State. MPs of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc had returned to New Delhi on Sunday after a two-day visit to the violence-hit State. The 21-member multi-party delegation of MPs, who concluded their fact-finding visit to the strife-torn State, met at the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament to brief the situation of the northeastern State and briefed floor leaders of the alliance.

Last week, the Opposition front had submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla admitted the plea, and added that a date and time for discussion on it will be fixed by him after consultation with all parties.

Here are the latest updates: