Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates | Opposition steadfast on Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day

Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day, Opposition bloc INDIA wants the no-confidence motion moved by it in Lok Sabha to be taken up at the earliest

July 28, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m. within minutes of the start of proceedings on Day 7 of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, as Opposition seeks debate on no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, after a relatively calm start, the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after the Chair, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would not countenance disrespectful behaviour from TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, who he chided for “theatrics.” Mr O’Brien had risen to speak about a rule, as Opposition continues to seek suspension of the business of the House to discuss violence in the State of Manipur, with 47 notices to this effect today.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament last week, proceedings in both the Houses have been marred by continuous protests and disruptions over differences between the Opposition and the Government on the nature of discussion on the Manipur situation.

The Opposition also demands a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. The no-confidence motion moved by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA is also seen as a move to compel the PM Modi-led government for a discussion.

Proceedings continued to be disrupted in both Houses with repeated adjournments on Thursday as the Opposition and the government traded barbs over the Manipur issue and the no-confidence motion.

Here are the latest updates: