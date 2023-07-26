WhatsApp Image 2023-07-26 at 08.26.07.jpeg
July 26, 2023 08:34
Late night vigil at Parliament by suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh
July 26, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST
Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, plan to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on July 26 to force the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur unrest.
Meanwhile, on July 25, the post-lunch proceedings in both Houses witnessed some conduct of legislative business amid the din of sloganeering. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav moved the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed through a voice vote before the proceedings were adjourned once again till 5 p.m.
In the Upper House, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth) Amendment Bill, 2022 which seeks to include new communities in Chhattisgarh’s ST list. After a heady debate in which MPs from several States demanded the inclusion of other tribes in the ST list, the bill was passed via voice vote. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.
The Logjam, however, persists in Parliament as the Opposition presses on with its demands related to the debate on the Manipur issue. As proceedings of the day began at 11 a.m., Lok Sabha witnessed disruption as members of the Opposition resorted to sloganeering. Amid uproar, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m. Proceedings in the Lower House concluded with the passing of The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid opposition sloganeering.
The 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session due to “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”. The Opposition is firm on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday assured the Lower House that a discussion will take place in Manipur on July 24.
Zero Hour
Bills to be introduced and considered in Rajya Sabha:
- The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
1. Question Hour
2. Any item of Government Business entered in the Revised List of Business for July 25, 2023 and not concluded on that day, will be considered.
Bill for consideration and passing:
1. The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, as Reported by Joint Committee.
The document seeking the no confidence motion is ready, and the Congress issued a three-line whip, asking all its Lok Sabha members to be present, for a parliamentary party meeting at 10.30 a.m. on July 26.
Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, plan to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on July 26 to force the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur unrest.
As only 13 working days of the Monsoon Session are left and the Lok Sabha Speaker can take up to 10 days to admit a no-confidence motion as per procedure, the Congress is keen on moving the motion on July 26 morning. The party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, confirmed the same to a news agency.
