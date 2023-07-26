Parliament Monsoon Session July 26 live updates | Opposition parties plan to move no-confidence motion against Modi government

Congress Parliamentary meeting, a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha mark today’s Monsoon Session

July 26, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA, plan to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on July 26 to force the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur unrest.

Meanwhile, on July 25, the post-lunch proceedings in both Houses witnessed some conduct of legislative business amid the din of sloganeering. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav moved the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed through a voice vote before the proceedings were adjourned once again till 5 p.m.

In the Upper House, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda introduced the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth) Amendment Bill, 2022 which seeks to include new communities in Chhattisgarh’s ST list. After a heady debate in which MPs from several States demanded the inclusion of other tribes in the ST list, the bill was passed via voice vote. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

The Logjam, however, persists in Parliament as the Opposition presses on with its demands related to the debate on the Manipur issue. As proceedings of the day began at 11 a.m., Lok Sabha witnessed disruption as members of the Opposition resorted to sloganeering. Amid uproar, the Lower House was adjourned till 2 p.m. Proceedings in the Lower House concluded with the passing of The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid opposition sloganeering.

The 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session due to “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”. The Opposition is firm on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday assured the Lower House that a discussion will take place in Manipur on July 24.

Here are the latest updates: