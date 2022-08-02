Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Proceedings commence in both Houses on Day 12

Here are the updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Day 12 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

On the 11th day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha took up the long-awaited discussion on price rise in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently recuperated from COVID-19. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also revoked the suspension of four Congress members after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they will not bring placards to the House.

The Rajya Sabha was once again marred by disruptions and Opposition sloganeering about the arrest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate and other issues but managed to push through the passing of two bills — the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 and the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha will take up the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 for consideration and passing. The Upper House, which will see a discussion on rising prices on Tuesday, will also take up the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 on the 12th day of the Monsoon Session.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings commence

Members assemble, proceedings begin on 12th day of the Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha. Question Hour is taken up in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings commence

Proceedings on 12th day of the Monsoon Session begin in the Upper House. New members, including Krishna Lal Pawar, take oath as newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs.

Lok Sabha

What is the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022?

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, which will be taken up by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, was first introduced in the Lower House on July 18, 2022. The Bill seeks to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984. The Act allows State governments to establish Family Courts. The Central government is empowered to notify dates for the Act to come into force in different States. The governments of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland have set up Family Courts in their states under the Act. However, the Central government has not extended the application of the Act to these States.

The Bill also seeks to extend the application of the Act to the State of Himachal Pradesh, with effect from February 15, 2019, and to the State of Nagaland, with effect from September 12, 2008. The establishment of Family Courts in both the States will be retrospectively valid from these dates. All actions taken under the Act in both the States, including the appointment of judges, and orders and judgments passed by the Family Courts, will also be deemed to be valid from these dates retrospectively. - PRS

Lok Sabha

Business of the day in Lok Sabha

The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is to be discussed in the Lok Sabha, in addition to a discussion under Rule 193 on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government.

Rajya Sabha

What is the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021?

First introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 is expected to be taken up by the Upper House on Tuesday. The Bill seeks to increase the species protected under the law, and implement the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The Bill, which was initially referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee, amends the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The Act regulates the protection of wild animals, birds and plants. The Parliamentary Standing Committee submitted its report on April 21, 2022 and the Govt. is seeking for the Bill to be passed by the Lower House on Tuesday. - PRS

Rajya Sabha

Business of the day in Rajya Sabha

Alongside a “short duration discussion” on “rising prices of essential items”, the Upper House will take up the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing on the 12th day of the Monsoon Session.

Parliament

Lok Sabha | August 1

In a dramatic twist to the debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar bit into a raw brinjal to ask if the Narendra Modi government was encouraging people to consume raw food as cooking gas or LPG cylinders were no longer affordable.

Rajya Sabha | August 1

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill and the Indian Antarctic Bill amid disruptions over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Lok Sabha | August 1

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 1 revoked the suspension of four Congress members after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they will not bring placards to the House. The revocation of suspension, a week after the four Congress MPs were suspended for “unruly” behaviour, paved way for the resumption of normal business as the Lower House took up a short discussion on inflation.