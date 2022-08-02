Monsoon Session Day 11: Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on price rise, and more | Parliament Watch podcast
In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the discussion on price rise and GST, passing of two crucial bills and written replies.
Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament.
In this episode, we give you an overview of the eleventh day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on August 1, with a gist of key events that took place during the session.
We look into the discussion on price rise and GST, in addition to discussing crucial written replies in the Lok Sabha, including information on corporate fraud cases. We also discuss the passing of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, and the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, among continued protests. Furthermore, we also discuss crucial written replies in the Rajya Sabha, including data on domestic LPG consumers in the country. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Guest: Sandeep Phukan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu
Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Diksha Munjal
Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
