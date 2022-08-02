Monsoon Session Day 11: Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on price rise, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau August 02, 2022 10:40 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the discussion on price rise and GST, passing of two crucial bills and written replies.

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the discussion on price rise and GST, passing of two crucial bills and written replies.



Our code of editorial values