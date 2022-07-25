Four Congress members suspended from Lok Sabha

The Hindu Bureau July 25, 2022 16:04 IST

Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani have been suspended for the entire Monsoon session of the Parliament

S Jothimani, the Lok Sabha from Karur, who is among four members who have been suspended. File photo. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani have been suspended for the entire Monsoon session of the Parliament

Four Congress members have been suspended from Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon Session for waving placards in the House on Monday. The members, Manickam Tagore, T.N. Prathapan, Ramya Haridas and Jothimani, have been suspended under Rule 374 for obstructing the functioning of the House. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in Chair, warned them not to wave placards. Since the members refused to heed to his warning, a resolution for suspension to vote was moved. The House was adjourned for the day as per convention. Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla warned members against holding placards. "Any member who brings placard into the House will not be allowed to take part in House proceedings," he had said.



Our code of editorial values