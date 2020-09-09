Harivansh files nomination as NDA candidate for RS Deputy Chairman post

Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh on Wednesday filed nomination for the post of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha as a candidate of the BJP-led NDA.
His first set of nomination papers were proposed by BJP president J.P. Nadda and seconded by Leader of Rajya Sabha Thawarchand Gehlot, while the second set of nomination papers were filed by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, seconded by ally SAD leader Naresh Gujral.
The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from September 14 to October 1. The election for the Deputy Chairman is likely to be held on the first day of the session.
The BJP has issued a three-lined whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on September 14 for the election of deputy chairperson of the Upper House.
The election for the post was necessitated as the incumbent Harivansh completed his term as a member of the Rajya Sabha this year.
In 2018, he had defeated Congress’s BK Hariprasad and was elected the Deputy Chairman.
BJP floor managers are confident of securing the support of about 140 MPs, including the fence sitters from YSR Congress, TRS and BJD.
The strength of the BJP-led NDA has also gradually increased to 113 in the house with an effective strength of 245 members.
