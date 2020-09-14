National

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the Rajya Sabha proceedings, in New Delhi. File

Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts the Rajya Sabha proceedings, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote.

Mr. Harivansh’s name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.

The Opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member.

Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Mr. Harivansh.

In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ B.K. Hariprasad in the election to the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected.

The election was necessitated as Mr. Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 6:54:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nda-candidate-harivansh-narayan-singh-re-elected-as-rajya-sabha-deputy-chairman/article32601308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story