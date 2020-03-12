Parliament proceedings live | Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Thursday. In today’s agenda are discussions on Demands for Grants for various ministries, and on pending Bills. There is also expected to be a discussion on the Delhi violence.

Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss and vote on Demand for Grants under control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.

Here are the latest updates:

11.10 am | Rajya Sabha

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill taken up in Rajya Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raises motion to move the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, 2020.

The Lok Sabha had passed the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in August 2019, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the intention of the bill was to help struggling business survive and grow stronger.

Economist and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says that this is the fourth time that the bill is being discussed in the House.

11 am | Lok Sabha

During the Question Hour, MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal asks on the power transmission line project. He asks whether the Zanskar and Nubra power transmission line project is still pending and whether the Government proposes to expedite the completion of this project.

Minister of State for Power R. K. Singh says the tender is for 120kV line, and the project will be completed as soon as possible.

11 am | Rajya Sabha

The proceedings at the Upper House kicks off with the reading out of obituaries.

