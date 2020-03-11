Parliament proceedings | Delhi riots to be discussed

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Wednesday after a break for Holi. In today’s agenda are discussions on Demands for Grants for various ministries, and a discussion on Delhi violence.

In Lok Sabha, there will be discussion and voting on Demands for Grants under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of External Affairs for 2020-21.The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will also be discussed. A discussion on the recent law and order situation during riots in northeast Delhi will also be discussed.

Here are the latest updates:

11.05 am | Rajya Sabha

In the Upper House too, members shout slogans, but Chairman and Vice President of India Venkiah Naidu say that their comments will not go on record.

A member brings up the issue of the ban on two media houses in India, to which Mr. Naidu replies that the ban has been lifted and hence these comments will not go on record.

The members, however, continue to shout slogans.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

11 | Lok Sabha

The Question Hour kicks off, even as Opposition members shout slogans.

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants

Discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi.

Rajya Sabha

Bills for consideration and passing

Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Bill returned by Lok Sabha with Amendments​

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Bill for consideration and return

Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020

Discussion on the working of the Ministry

Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministries of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare