Budget Session Live updates Day 1 | Ram temple constructed, article 370 removed, strong law passed to ban triple talaq: President Murmu addresses Parliament

January 31, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31. The Opposition MPs, who were suspended during the last session for protesting against the lack of a response from the government after an unprecedented security breach, will return to Parliament after the Privileges Committee of the two Houses recommended the revocation of their suspension.

Floor leaders of various parties on January 29 attended an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lower and Upper Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha election likely to be held in April-May.