Budget Session Live updates Day 1 | Ram temple constructed, article 370 removed, strong law passed to ban triple talaq: President Murmu addresses Parliament

The is the last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year

January 31, 2024 10:50 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31. The Opposition MPs, who were suspended during the last session for protesting against the lack of a response from the government after an unprecedented security breach, will return to Parliament after the Privileges Committee of the two Houses recommended the revocation of their suspension. 

Floor leaders of various parties on January 29 attended an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the Lower and Upper Houses. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha election likely to be held in April-May. 

Follow the live updates here:
  • January 31, 2024 11:01
    President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister arrive at Parliament

    The President of India Droupadi Murmu arrives at Parliament in a horse-drawn carriage flanked by guards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present; Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi welcome the President to Parliament. President Murmu is expected to address both Houses of Parliament today. 

  • January 31, 2024 11:01
    Budget Session an opportunity to repent, leave good footprints: PM Modi to Opposition MPs

    Ahead of the session, PM Narendra Modi advised Opposition MPs not to disrupt proceedings, saying that the Budget Session is an “opportunity to repent and leave some good footprints.”

Parliament proceedings / parliament

