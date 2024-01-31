Parliament's Budget Session | Will present a full Budget after poll, says PM Modi

January 31, 2024 11:27 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this Budget session would see the presentation of an interim Budget as is customary in an election year, but that he would present a full Budget once the new government had been formed, remarks that exuded confidence that he would be coming back to power.

Greeting the media with a “Ram Ram” ahead of the the Budget session of Parliament, he said, “as you all know, when polls are this close, the government presents an interim Budget, and we too shall be following that tradition, and we will bring a full Budget once the new government is formed.”

He added that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech however, would give a broad direction on the vision and policies of the government.

This being the first Budget session in the new Parliament House, Mr. Modi pointed out that its first order of business had been the Naari Shakti Vandan Adhineeyum or the Bill for women’s reservations in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. He added that the tone set that day had continued to the Republic Day celebrations on January 26th with a large participation of women in the parade.

Reflecting on the bitterness between the opposition and treasury benches in the Winter Session of Parliament which saw the suspension of 146 MPs from both Houses, he said that “habitually unruly” MPs must introspect. “Those who have a habit of being involved in ruckus and degrading the Constitutional values, all those honourable MPs must introspect in this last session of this term,” he said.

“Many MPs who spoke with a sense of engagement with serious issues are still remembered. Notably, no one remembers those who created ruckus. Even in the coming days, when anyone watches the discussions in the House, each and every voice emanated from the House will be revealed as a record of history,” he said.

The Budget session of Parliament beginning on Wednesday will continue till February 9 and will see a joint address to both Houses of Parliament by President Droupadi Murmu (her first in the new Parliament) and the tabling of the interim Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.