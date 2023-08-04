Panel for allowing ASI to carry out inspection of Puri temple treasury during 2024 rath yatra

August 04, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Jagannath Temple Management Committee, the apex governing body of the 12th century Jagannath Temple, Puri, has decided to recommend allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the inspection of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) during the 2024 rath yatra.

The decision assumes significance as the Naveen Patnaik government has been under pressure to open Ratna Bhandar, which is believed to possess precious jewellery and stones.

The last inventory of jewellery and stones was carried out in 1978. For obvious reasons, the State government had shown ‘reluctance’ to open the treasury of Shree Jagannath Temple.

The Opposition BJP and Congress allege that the treasury was in ruinous condition due to leakage of water and precious jewellery and stones could have been damaged inside the locked Ratna Bhandar. Former State BJP president Sameer Mohanty had moved the Orissa High Court seeking intervention in opening the Ratna Bhandar, which is situated near the sanctum of sanctorum of the temple.

Emotionally attached

People in Odisha are emotionally attached to the Ratna Bhandar as devotees regularly donate cash, gold, silver and precious stones to the temple. Any tampering with treasury of the Lord would not go down well with devotees, said a Sevayat.

“The committee members had discussed all aspects of opening of Ratna Bhandar in detail. The ASI had requested the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration for inspection of Ratna Bhandar and sought necessary support. In 2018, the ASI had made a similar request,” said Samarth Verma, Puri District Collector, following the committee meeting.

Mr. Verma said the ASI wanted to inspect the treasury during the rath yatra when idols are taken outside the temple and devotees would not be affected by the inspection work.

“Following a detailed discussion, the management committee decided to recommend to the State government for permission to the ASI for inspection of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar,” Mr. Verma said.

According to the Puri District Collector, the Managing Committee was of the opinion that a technical committee should be constituted comprising members of the ASI, Sevayat (traditional priests of Jagannath Temple) and senior engineers of temple administration.

“The technical committee would ensure use of modern technologies, including laser scanning and other survey devices during assessment of external structure of the Ratna Bhandar. The report should be presented in the next meeting of the management committee for approval,” he said.

Moreover, there should be another committee, whose role would be to supervise inspection activities, and the committee should be headed preferably by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the High Court, Mr. Verma told reporters.

As per an affidavit submitted by the State government in the Orissa High Court, the Ratna Bhandar, which is under double lock and can only be opened by a special approval of the government, is safe.

Last inventory was carried out 45 years ago when gold and silver ornaments wrapped in red clothes were kept in wooden boxes. The Ratna Bhandar had more than 1.2 quintal of gold and 2.2 quintal of silver when it was last opened in 1978. In addition to this, there is sizeable amount of gold ornaments which are in regular use in the temple.