Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence radicalised West Bengal student: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against a college student from West Bengal, who was allegedly radicalised online by the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
The NIA said the accused, Tania Parvin, a resident of North 24 Parganas, was tasked by officials of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to “open fake Facebook profile and befriend armed force members in India to obtain sensitive information”.
Parvin was first arrested by the West Bengal Police on March 18. Later, the case was transferred to the NIA. “Investigation revealed that accused got radicalised in cyberspace by Pakistan-based cadres of LeT,” the NIA said.
“Tania Parvin gradually became part of about 70 jihadi groups on social media, which propagated terrorist ideology advocating skewed version of Islamic Jihad with an aim to further radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth. The accused was also active in various Palestinian and Syrian Jihadi social media groups,” the agency said in a statement.
According to the agency, LeT cadres based in Lahore, Pakistan had introduced the accused to officials of Pakistani ISI, who tasked her to open fake Facebook profile and befriend armed force members in India to obtain sensitive strategic information, NIA added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath