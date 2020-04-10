Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards the Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
Also read: Crossing the line: ceasefire violations by Pakistan
Pakistani troops opened firing towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Uri and Keran sectors around 1 p.m., police officials said.
The Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing in equal measure, they added.
Also read: 2019 recorded highest ever ceasefire violations by Pakistan in J&K in last 16 years
There were no reports of any casualties.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.