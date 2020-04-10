Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards the Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Pakistani troops opened firing towards the Indian positions along the LoC in Uri and Keran sectors around 1 p.m., police officials said.

The Army retaliated to the Pakistani firing in equal measure, they added.

There were no reports of any casualties.