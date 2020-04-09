National

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

‘It intruded 600 metres into our territory’

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said it shot down an Indian quadcopter for violating Pakistan’s airspace.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “the Indian quadcopter intruded 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance.”

The release said this “blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops” that shot down the quadcopter.

“Such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army are a clear violation of the established norms and the existing Air Agreement between the two countries and reflect the Indian Army’s consistent disregard for the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003.”

Rejecting Pakistan’s claims, Indian Army sources denied any quadcopter having flown from the Indian side. The veracity of the picture of the quadcopter and its impact on snow when it was shot down had to be verified, an Army source said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:15:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-army-shoots-down-indian-quadcopter/article31302527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY