Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

The Pakistan Army on Thursday said it shot down an Indian quadcopter for violating Pakistan’s airspace.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “the Indian quadcopter intruded 600 metres inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance.”
The release said this “blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops” that shot down the quadcopter.
“Such unwarranted acts by the Indian Army are a clear violation of the established norms and the existing Air Agreement between the two countries and reflect the Indian Army’s consistent disregard for the Ceasefire Understanding of 2003.”
Rejecting Pakistan’s claims, Indian Army sources denied any quadcopter having flown from the Indian side. The veracity of the picture of the quadcopter and its impact on snow when it was shot down had to be verified, an Army source said.
