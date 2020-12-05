Pakistani Rangers open fire on forward posts, villages in J&K’s Kathua district

Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Saturday. Firing from across the border started around 9.50 p.m. on Friday in the Hiranagar sector’s Pansar Border Outpost area, drawing a strong and an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.
The officials said that firing between both the sides continued till 3.35 a.m., but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.
Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in the Gurnam and the Karol Krishna border outpost areas, they said.
