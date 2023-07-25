HamberMenu
Pakistani intruder shot dead along international border in J&K's Samba

Border guards picked up suspicious movement near S. M. Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late July 24 night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the warnings, officials said

July 25, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - Samba/Jammu

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani “intruder” was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on July 25.

Alert border guards picked up suspicious movement near the S. M. Pura post in the Ramgarh sector late Monday night and opened fire when the suspected intruder paid no heed to the repeated warnings, the officials said.

Also read: Intruder shot dead near International Border in Jammu’s Samba: BSF

One person was hit and died on the spot in the firing, they said, adding the search of the area was underway.

The officials said further details were awaited.

