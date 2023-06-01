HamberMenu
Pakistan intruder shot dead along IB in J&K's Samba

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 a.m

June 01, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - JAMMU

PTI

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on June 1, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 a.m., they said.

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.

