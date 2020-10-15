National

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near the India Pakistan border, south of Jammu. File photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said that due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Jandrot Sector on Wednesday, two persons sustained serious injuries.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 3:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-summons-senior-indian-diplomat-over-ceasefire-violations/article32861216.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY