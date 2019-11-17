National

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

more-in

There was no report of any casualty in the shelling.

Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The unprovoked firing of mortar shells in Shahpur sector started around 10.15 a.m., prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.

Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan also hit Kerni and Qasba areas of the district.

There was no report of any casualty in the shelling, which has prompted people to take shelter in safe places such as underground bunkers.

The cross-border firing was going on from both sides when last reports came in.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 12:55:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-shells-forward-posts-along-loc-in-poonch/article29998152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY