Pakistan violates ceasefire along Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district

Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, officials said.

The shelling from across the border took place in Sunderbani sector around 6.30 a.m., prompting a retaliation by the Indian Army, they said.

The officials said there was no report of any casualty or injury in the cross-border firing, which lasted for a brief period.

According to official figures, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC over 2,100 times in 2019, leaving 29 Indians dead and scores of others injured. Of them, eight people, including five soldiers, were killed this month alone.

Four of them lost their lives in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch which witnessed the major brunt of the cross-border firing in 2019.