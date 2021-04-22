Pakistan apprehends fishermen off Gujarat coast

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended five fishing trawlers with 30 fishermen on board from the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast on Thursday.

All boats were from Porbandar and were on a fishing expedition near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), when they were cornered by the neighbouring country’s maritime security agency.

“All boats are from Porbandar and there are 30 fishermen on board,” said Manish Lodhari, a leading activist fighting for fishermen’s rights and welfare from Porbandar.

He added that one boat with five fishermen on board managed to escape from the PMSA’s cordon.

Mr. Lodhari added that all fishermen along with their boats would be taken to Karachi, where they will be lodged in jail. More than 100 fishermen are already in Pakistan jails.

Gujarat fishermen are routinely apprehended by the neighbouring country’s agency while they are fishing in high seas in the Arabian Sea.