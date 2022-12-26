  1. EPaper
Pak drone shot down by BSF in Punjab

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday

December 26, 2022 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Border Security Force personnel display a drone and packets of drugs during a media briefing after it was confiscated from near the border outpost near Amritsar recently. File photo

Border Security Force personnel display a drone and packets of drugs during a media briefing after it was confiscated from near the border outpost near Amritsar recently. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

A drone which flew into India from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the international border in Punjab, an official spokesperson said on Monday, December 26, 2022.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and fired upon by the troops around 7:40 pm on Sunday in an area falling under the territorial limits of Rajatal village in Amritsar, they said.

The quadcopter was recovered from a field near the border fence and a search is on to check if it dropped any consignment in the area, the BSF spokesperson said.

At least three such Pakistani drones were shot down by the border force last week in Punjab.

