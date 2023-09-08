HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Out of 12 Opposition-ruled States, at least six CMs will skip President’s G-20 dinner 

Chief Ministers Gehlot, Siddaramaiah and Baghel have cited poor health as reason for missing the event; as have former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Deva Gowda

September 08, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, on September 8, 2023.

Bharat Mandapam illuminated with colourful lights on the eve of the G20 Summit at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, on September 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The G-20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu is expected to have a thin attendance of Opposition leaders as Chief Ministers of at least six out of the 12 Opposition-ruled States are likely to skip the event for various reasons. The two former Prime Ministers, Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda, also won’t be attending the dinner, citing poor health.

According to sources, out of four Congress Chief Ministers, three — Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Siddaramaiah of Karnataka and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh — are not heading for Delhi. Mr. Gehlot, it is learnt, is still nursing his fractured toes and has restricted travel. Mr. Baghel too has said that he is not well enough to travel to the capital. Mr. Siddaramaiah has given similar reasons.

Follow live updates from the G-20 Summit on September 8, 2023

ALSO READ
G-20 summit | New Delhi declaration ‘almost ready’ , says India’s G-20 Sherpa, as Ukraine para remains sticking point

BRS leader and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has not given any reason but sources in the Chief Minister’s office claim that it is unlikely that Mr. Rao will fly to Delhi. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is currently in London and is expected to return only on September 12.

According to sources, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has neither confirmed nor denied his presence in Delhi. A decision will be made soon.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed his absence but hasn’t given any reason for it.

Also Read: Exhibitions at G-20 venue to showcase India’s culture, art and technological advancements

ALSO READ
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | G-20 Summit | Key takeaways India will be looking for

Among the attendees are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

No invite has been extended to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and heads of other political parties..

President Murmu will host the dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G-20 summit of world leaders.

Related stories

Related Topics

G20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.