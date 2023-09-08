HamberMenu
Live

G-20 Summit 2023 Live Updates | Traffic curbs in place, as capital decked out to welcome foreign leaders; Argentina President arrives in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will be holding several bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

September 08, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 08:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A man walks past an installation on a skywalk ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. File.

A man walks past an installation on a skywalk ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India is all set to welcome foreign heads of state and dignitaries on September 8 in New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming G-20 summit from Sept. 9-Sept. 10 to be held at the ‘Bharat Mandapam’. The summit is expected to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Editorial | Building consensus: On the G-20 summit in Delhi, India’s presidency

Following his visit to Indonesia, where he addressed the ASEAN-India summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will be holding several bilateral meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth. Progress on the deal to jointly manufacture jet engines in India, purchase of MQ-9B armed drones, agreement on civil nuclear liability and trade are expected to be the top issues on the agenda in the meeting between Mr. Modi and Mr. Biden.

Spain’s caretaker Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has joined the list of foreign leaders who will be giving the G-20 summit a miss. Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino will be representing the country, after Mr. Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19. Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the summit, a decision in line with other recent international summits held after the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, where Mr. Putin has remained absent. Chinese President Xi Jinping will also for the first time skip the G-20 summit, though China has not given a reason behind this decision.

Meanwhile, the capital has stepped up security, with travel restrictions coming into effect from the intervening night of Thursday and Friday until Sunday, in the New Delhi district, which is a “controlled zone”.

Key announcments to look forward to as part of the two-day summit include the African Union is joining the G-20,. Negotiators agreed on clearing its membership, according to sources. No G-20 summit has ended without a joint statement, and Indian officials say they hope to fill the gaps by the time the summit ends on Sunday afternoon.

Follow live updates here:

  • September 08, 2023 08:30
    Argentina President Alberto Fernández lands in Delhi for the G20 Summit
  • September 08, 2023 08:28
    President of the European Commission, President of the European Council arrived in Delhi last night to participate in the summit
  • September 08, 2023 08:13
    Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

    Stringent traffic regulations were put in place in the New Delhi district on Friday morning while online delivery services, except for medicines, have been barred in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located, officials said.

    Read more here...

  • September 08, 2023 08:00
    African Union to join G-20, as Sherpas reach a deal

    The African Union (AU) is set to join the G-20 as negotiators agreed on clearing its membership, according to sources privy to the discussions at the Sherpa meeting at a resort on the outskirts of Delhi.

    This will mean the 55-member AU will join the European Union as the only two regional bodies in the G-20. While it still unclear whether the G-20 will be renamed as the “G-21” after the induction of the AU, Indian officials said the announcement would help “leave a lasting imprint” of the work the Indian Presidency has done.

    Read more here...

  • September 08, 2023 07:51
    Security tightened across Delhi ahead of G-20 Summit

  • September 08, 2023 07:41
    U.K. to urge India to ‘call out’ Russia over Ukraine crisis: report

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the upcoming G20 summit to “call out” Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and use its clout to help end the war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

    Mr. Sunak will travel to New Delhi to attend the G20 summit this weekend, in his first official trip to India since taking office last October.

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with journalists onboard the Voyager aircraft as he travels to India for the G-20 Summit on September 7, 2023.

    Mr. Sunak and Mr. Modi are expected to hold bilateral talks on the margins of the G20 event and will discuss progress in the trade deal the two countries are trying to negotiate, the report said.

    Reuters reported earlier on Thursday that Mr. Sunak will use the opportunity to discuss progress towards circumventing Russia’s Black Sea grain blockade with G20 leaders.

    - Reuters

  • September 08, 2023 07:36
    U.S. President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday left for India to participate in the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Mr. Biden will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit to India for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

    First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus on Monday and Tuesday following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative.

    According to the White House, Biden would arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening, with a refuelling stop at Ramstein, Germany. He is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Friday itself.

    - PTI

  • September 08, 2023 07:26
    Spain’s Sanchez to miss G20 summit after catching COVID

    Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, will miss the G20 summit in New Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19, the government said on Thursday.

    Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares will represent Spain at the summit that is set to begin on Sept. 9, the government said in a statement.

    - Reuters

  • September 08, 2023 07:21
    On G-20 Summit eve, Delhi Police, civic agencies tick all boxes for grand show

    The national capital is all set to host the G-20 Summit with Delhi Police deploying all its personnel on the ground and setting up a special command room to monitor developments across the city. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) too remained busy on Thursday to ensure that civic services continue to run smoothly.

    Read more here...

