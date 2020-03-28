Youths flout quarantine, assault police in Baramati

At least seven police personnel, including two policewomen, were injured after being assaulted by a group of youths allegedly found violating home quarantine instructions in Baramati on Friday.

According to sources, around 2 p.m., residents of Jalochi spotted some youths with ‘home quarantine’ stamps on their hands moving about freely. When the villagers tried to tell them they were risking the safety of others, the youths created a ruckus and began assaulting a villager.

A team of the Baramati city police rushed to the spot and tried to force the violators to follow the home quarantine orders.

However, the youths instead attacked the police personnel with rods and sticks, also pelting them with stones.

The police personnel, including senior police inspector Audumbar Patil and another officer, were injured on their hands and legs, while a policewoman received a head injury.

Fifteen people have been taken into police custody for the asault and the authorities are in process of registering a case against them, police officials said.