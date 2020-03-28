Other States

Youths flout quarantine, assault police in Baramati

Villagers spot stamps on their hands

At least seven police personnel, including two policewomen, were injured after being assaulted by a group of youths allegedly found violating home quarantine instructions in Baramati on Friday.

According to sources, around 2 p.m., residents of Jalochi spotted some youths with ‘home quarantine’ stamps on their hands moving about freely. When the villagers tried to tell them they were risking the safety of others, the youths created a ruckus and began assaulting a villager.

A team of the Baramati city police rushed to the spot and tried to force the violators to follow the home quarantine orders.

However, the youths instead attacked the police personnel with rods and sticks, also pelting them with stones.

The police personnel, including senior police inspector Audumbar Patil and another officer, were injured on their hands and legs, while a policewoman received a head injury.

Fifteen people have been taken into police custody for the asault and the authorities are in process of registering a case against them, police officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2020 1:17:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/youths-flout-quarantine-assault-police-in-baramati/article31188168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY