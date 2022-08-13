Yogi Adityanath's picture defaced in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' hoardings in Firozabad

Cases filed against unknown persons; probe teams formed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s face was removed from three ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ hoardings put up by the municipal corporation in Firozabad. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Saturday registered two cases against unknown people after pictures of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found defaced in several hoardings of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, officials said.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said the Chief Minister's face was removed from three hoardings put up by the municipal corporation.

He said two FIRs have been lodged and teams formed to investigate the case.

Police officials have reached the spots after the incident came to light and the hoardings are being changed.

Police said they are scanning CCTV camera nearby to identify those how have damaged the hoardings.

BJP city president Rakesh Shankhwar claimed hoardings at six places have been disfigured.