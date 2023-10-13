‘Previous MP visited Amethi only in elections’, U.P. CM slams Rahul Gandhi

October 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Amethi on Friday targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for neglecting the parliamentary segment, which Mr. Gandhi represented till 2019 in Lok Sabha, adding despite having a VVIP leader Amethi lacked basic facilities, with the previous MP visiting the constituency mostly during election seasons only.

“Before, 2019 it was rare to find the MP, who represented the constituency. The people of Amethi have his site in Amethi only during elections. When you elected Smriti Irani Ji, she comes to Amethi every week-ten days with gift,” said Mr. Adityanath, while distributing prizes to the winners of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

The U.P. CM who also dedicated and laid foundation stone of development projects worth roughly ₹700 crores added, with the double engine government their is no hindrance in the development and growth of Amethi. “A medical college is being constructed in Amethi. We will do whatever needed for the development,” he said.

Union Minister and local Lok Sabha member Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) U.P. unit chief Bhupenra Chaudhary also attended the event. U.P. CM visiting Amethi along with the local Parliamentarian and U.P. BJP president holds significance as the Lok Sabha seat remained one of the most high-profile constituencies in the country with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi representing it thrice between 2004-2019 and Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress chief, till date winning the seat in 1999. In 2019, Ms. Irani, defeated Mr. Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.