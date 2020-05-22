Other States

Yogi Adityanath asks officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers in quarantine centres

Over 20 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state in the last few days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials concerned to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period.

Also read: Firm up plan to employ 15-20 lakh people: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

While holding a review meeting with senior officials on the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Adityanath said skill mapping should be done in quarantine centres.

Over 20 lakh migrant workers have returned to the state in the last few days.

Keeping the large number in mind, every quarantine centre should be necessarily provided with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeters, the chief minister said.

He has directed police to patrol border areas as well as highways and expressways following a series of road accidents in the state.

Mr. Adityanath has asked the officials to provide foodgrains to all the migrant workers in home quarantine for 15 days.

Also read: Coronavirus | We are taking care that nobody in U.P. goes hungry, says Yogi Adityanath

They will also be given a sustenance allowance of ₹1,000 during home quarantine, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister emphasised the need for increasing the testing capacity to 10,000 tests per day and setting up one virology lab in every district.

He asked police to ensure strict compliance of lockdown measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

