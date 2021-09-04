Yes Bank founder’s daughter, wife granted bail

Rana Kapoor is currently lodged at the Taloja central jail.

A special CBI court on Saturday granted bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s daughter and wife in the cheating and corruption case against them.

An FIR was registered against them in March 2020 and the chargesheet by the CBI named Mr. Kapoor’s daughter Roshni along with Belief Realtors Private Limited, RKW Developers Private Limited; DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Private Limited, a company registered in the name of Mr. Kapoor’s daughters in the chargesheet in June 2020.

In June 2020, a special Prevention Of Money Laundering Act court granted bail to Mr. Kapoor’s daughter in a case registered against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On May 6, 2020, the ED had also filed a chargesheet against Mr. Kapoor, his wife and three daughters for charges of laundering ₹5,050 crore. For the debentures, Mr. Kapoor and his family members got a kickback of ₹600 crore from Kapil Wadhawan, promoter of the DHFL, who paid the sum to DOIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Limited under the garb of a loan for repayment of ₹300 crore loan taken earlier, and the rest for general purposes, the ED claimed.

