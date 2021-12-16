Yechury asks for dismissal of J&K Chief Justice

Justice Pankaj Mithal spoke against Preamble at a meet held by an RSS-affiliated body, he says

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked President Ram Nath Kovind to sack Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Pankaj Mithal for addressing a seminar organised by an RSS-affiliated organisation.

Mr. Yechury in his letter said Justice Mithal, addressing the seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad on December 5, had reportedly said, “Inclusion of the terms secular and socialist in the Preamble of the Constitution has narrowed India’s spiritual image.”

Utterances against the Constitution by a High Court Chief Justice, that too from a platform which preaches a particular ideology, Mr. Yechury said is an unpardonable offence, which is in violation of the oath taken by him to carry out his constitutional functions.

“Justice Mithal’s conduct is unbecoming of the constitutional office of the Chief Justice that he is holding and warrants his immediate removal from the said office,” Mr. Yechury said.