Workers’ arrest triggers protest in Ganjam

Protesting against the arrest of 78 workers of Tata Steel ferrochrome plant in Odisha’s Ganjam district, their family members and villagers launched an indefinite strike in front of the plant at Gopalpur Industrial Park on Wednesday.

The workers were arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly vandalising the infrastructure of the ferrochrome plant, attacking fellow workers and assaulting police personnel who tried to convince them to end the stir, said police sources.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chhatrapur, Utkal Keshari Dash said the workers had staged a demonstration in front of the plant and were preventing other workers from entering the premises.

Adequate police arrangement has been made in the area to prevent escalation of tension. While four cases have been lodged against the arrested workers, the agitators have also filed a case against a few policemen for harassment.

Permanent job demand

The arrested workers are from villages where land was acquired by Tata Steel for the project. The legal adviser of the arrested workers, Mr. T.K. Reddy, said for the last three years they have been demanding permanent employment in the company or its subsidiary, as they were promised during displacement. “Till afternoon neither the administration nor the company authorities came over to hold discussion with them [agitating family members]. The protesters have decided to continue the strike till some conclusion is reached,” he added.

According to Tata Steel sources, production has stopped at its ferrochrome plant due to "large-scale damage to the infrastructure" by agitating workers on June 27.