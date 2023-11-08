HamberMenu
Women education remark | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises; Assembly adjourned till 2 p.m.

CM Nitish Kumar said "I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt, I condemn myself".

November 08, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks amid a protest by the Opposition MLAs over the remarks made by him on the importance of women’s education to control the population.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks amid a protest by the Opposition MLAs over the remarks made by him on the importance of women’s education to control the population. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bihar Assembly was, on November 8, adjourned till 2 p.m., soon after the commencement of the proceedings, as the Opposition BJP kept demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over remarks he had made on the previous day about women.

As soon as the House had assembled at 11 a.m., Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha rose in his seat alleging that Mr. Kumar had become a "mental" case, was unfit to govern the State and should resign.

The Chief Minister, who was present in the House, rose to offer his explanation and said "I have expressed my regret while talking to journalists outside the House. I am ready to do so again. If my words have caused any hurt, I condemn myself (main apni ninda karta hoon)".

The septuagenarian added, "The context in which I had made the remarks must not be lost sight of. I have always been a strong votary of women's education and it was a eureka moment for me when I saw a direct correlation between education levels among women and fertility rate".

However, the Opposition members remained unmoved and many of them stormed the well, raising slogans against the Chief Minister and demanding his resignation.

The Speaker told the unruly Opposition members "you have no right to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister who enjoys the confidence of the people. He has expressed regret for his utterances. Besides, we will look into the records and if anything in his speech was found to be unparliamentary, it will be expunged from the proceedings". However, as the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till lunch.

Meanwhile, women's wings of Left parties, which support the State's ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' government, came out with statements condemning the Chief Minister’s remarks.

CPI(M) affiliate AIDWA and CPI(ML) Liberation affiliated AIPWA came out with statements demanding an apology from the Chief Minister and claiming that the language used by the veteran leader and his "body language" was "vulgar" (obscene) and smacked of patriarchy.

The women's organisations also slammed the members of the House from the fair sex for "failure to raise objections on the floor of the House" and alleged that it showed "their sole concern is their own political career".

