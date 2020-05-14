Woman who tested positive delivers twins in Berhampur

A 32-year-old pregnant woman who had returned from Surat and tested positive for COVID-19 gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur on Wednesday. Superintendent of the MKCG Medical College Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra said the newborn boy, weighing only 900 gm, died soon after birth. But the girl child has survived and is healthy.

Sources said the woman and her husband had returned to Ganjam district by a special train for migrant workers from Surat. She was initially kept in an institutional quarantine centre and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. She was then shifted the COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli on the outskirts of Berhampur.

On Wednesday morning, when she went into labour, she was immediately shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for the delivery. At around 9 a.m., she gave birth to the twins, one of whom could survive.

On Tuesday, another pregnant woman who had returned from Surat gave birth to a boy at a quarantine centre at Mardakot under Beguniapada block in Ganjam district. She was in quarantine along with her husband and two daughters.