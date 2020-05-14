Other States

Woman who tested positive delivers twins in Berhampur

One infant survives; she had returned from Surat by a special train for migrant workers

A 32-year-old pregnant woman who had returned from Surat and tested positive for COVID-19 gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Berhampur on Wednesday. Superintendent of the MKCG Medical College Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra said the newborn boy, weighing only 900 gm, died soon after birth. But the girl child has survived and is healthy.

Sources said the woman and her husband had returned to Ganjam district by a special train for migrant workers from Surat. She was initially kept in an institutional quarantine centre and tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. She was then shifted the COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapalli on the outskirts of Berhampur.

On Wednesday morning, when she went into labour, she was immediately shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for the delivery. At around 9 a.m., she gave birth to the twins, one of whom could survive.

On Tuesday, another pregnant woman who had returned from Surat gave birth to a boy at a quarantine centre at Mardakot under Beguniapada block in Ganjam district. She was in quarantine along with her husband and two daughters.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 5:55:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/woman-who-tested-positive-delivers-twins-in-berhampur/article31578436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY