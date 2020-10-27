Woman shot dead by stalker outside college in Faridabad

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college by a stalker and his accomplice after a failed abduction bid in Faridabad on Monday.
The accused, Taufeek, was arrested by the police in Nuh after a five-hour-long operation across three districts.
Nikita, a B.Com final-year student, had gone to her college in Ballabgarh in the afternoon for an examination when the incident took place.
Her brother, Naveen, in the First Information Report, said that Taufeeq and his friend tried to abduct her from outside the college at gunpoint but shot her when she offered resistance. The two then drove away in a white sedan.
The victim died during treatment at a private hospital.
Naveen said that Taufeeq had been stalking his sister for long.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath