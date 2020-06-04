Woman killed in house collapse as Cyclone Nisarga hits Pune district

A senior citizen was reportedly killed and five of her kin injured in Pune district’s Khed taluk when their house caved in as a result of intense gales caused by Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday.

“A 65-year-old woman, Manjabai Ananta Navale, a resident of Wahagaon in Khed, was killed after their house was swept away by cyclonic winds. Five of her kin, including her two sons, were injured in the accident. They are being treated at local hospitals in Khed and Chakan,” said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pune zilla parishad.

Mr. Prasad said that around 200 people residing in ‘high-risk’ areas had been moved to safer places.

Gusty winds

While not as intense as the winds which buffeted the Konkan region, parts of Pune and western Maharashtra, especially Satara district, witnessed gusty winds and relentless showers as Cyclone Nisarga hit the State.

“The intensity of the winds caused some damage to property, mainly blowing away tin roofs of some schools and anganwadi centres in a few tehsils. However, no casualties or injuries to anyone was reported. There were no calls for ambulance either. Most of the calls we received were regarding incidents of tree fall,” Mr. Prasad said.

“The situation in Bhor, Velha and Mulshi had largely eased till late afternoon. While Maval, Khed and Ambegaon tehsils continued to receive showers till evening,” Mr. Prasad said.

Pune City and Pimpri Chinchwad, too, received moderate to heavy showers resulting in waterlogging and tree falls at a number of places.

20 trees fall

At least 20 trees, mainly in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, fell following continuous showers since Tuesday night.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that in the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar in Pune had recorded 44 mm rain, while Lohegaon received 97 mm and Pashan recorded 51 mm of rainfall.

Heavy rainfall was also reported from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, which also witnessed power disruption at a number of places.