Woman killed after herd of elephants attack vehicle

A few hundred tribal residents blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Chakmaghat, some 45 km east of here, on Friday, seeking monetary compensation for the family of a 50-year-old woman who was killed after a herd of elephants attacked a passenger vehicle on Thursday.
The protesters also demanded a government job for the kin of the deceased. The protesters came with the victim’s body to organise the demonstration.
Khilangti Debbarma was travelling in a passenger vehicle when an elephant herd attacked it at a place called Malakar Para. All the other passengers managed to flee from the vehicle unhurt, but she was stuck inside. The elephants pushed the vehicle into a gorge. As a result, the woman sustained critical injuries.
Later, fire service personnel rescued and rushed her to a hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.
The agitation ended after the district administration and Forest officials assured the protesters that their demands would be considered.
Wild elephants have been causing damage to households and harvests in several villages of Khowai district for a month now. Injuries have also been reported.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath