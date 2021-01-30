Woman killed after herd of elephants attack vehicle

Protests held seeking compensation for the family

A few hundred tribal residents blocked the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Chakmaghat, some 45 km east of here, on Friday, seeking monetary compensation for the family of a 50-year-old woman who was killed after a herd of elephants attacked a passenger vehicle on Thursday.

The protesters also demanded a government job for the kin of the deceased. The protesters came with the victim’s body to organise the demonstration.

Khilangti Debbarma was travelling in a passenger vehicle when an elephant herd attacked it at a place called Malakar Para. All the other passengers managed to flee from the vehicle unhurt, but she was stuck inside. The elephants pushed the vehicle into a gorge. As a result, the woman sustained critical injuries.

Later, fire service personnel rescued and rushed her to a hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

The agitation ended after the district administration and Forest officials assured the protesters that their demands would be considered.

Wild elephants have been causing damage to households and harvests in several villages of Khowai district for a month now. Injuries have also been reported.