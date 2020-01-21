Woman IPS official files harassment complaint

On a complaint by a woman IPS officer, the Moreh police on the Myanmar border have registered a FIR against a rifleman of 12 Assam Rifles, P.K. Pandey, for allegedly harassing her. In her complaint filed on Sunday, Anupam, who is the sub-divisional police officer of Yairipok , said she and her armed escorts had gone to Moreh on official work.
The rifleman allegedly told her that he would not allow her to leave even if she complains to the Chief Minister and the Director-General of Police. She contacted the higher officials of the Assam Rifles after which she and her escorts were allowed to proceed towards Imphal.
Manipur DGP L.M. Khaute said the complaint received from the IPS officer was being examined.
