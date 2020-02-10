Woman driver in Mumbai sacked over tiktok video

The contract of a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) driver was terminated after a tiktok video featuring her dance inside a bus, went viral.

The driver, who was identified as Yogita Mane, was terminated on January 31.

Ms. Mane, one of the two woman drivers for NMMT Tejaswini special buses, had reportedly danced inside the bus during her “rest period”. She had reached Ghansoli depot and she had “rest period” before resuming duty again.

“After we learnt of the video, we suspended the contract. The video was created during duty hours, in uniform and inside the bus, which is not acceptable,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

In the 18 seconds video, she is seen dancing on a Marathi folk song—'aai babachi ladki mi gaura mala havay chikna navra'.

The video is uploaded under the account name pritigawai43. Meanwhile Ms. Mane said, “The video was not made by me. Priti Gawai, a female auto driver with whom we often chat during break time, had made the video and uploaded using her account. I had warned her before as well to not shoot my videos when am in uniform yet she had done that. After this incident, she has deleted her tiktok account.”