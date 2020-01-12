Will not allow outsiders to stay in Tripura: Barman

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Deb Barman, who recently floated an apolitical organisation, TIPRA, on Saturday said that illegal immigrants who would be legitimised after implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would not be allowed to stay in the State.

The founder of Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) said this while addressing a large gathering at Khumulwng, the headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“Our State has accommodated a large number of migrants from the then East Pakistan after the partition of the country and has no space to accommodate any more,” Mr. Barman said.

“After implementation of the CAA, a sizeable number of people coming from foreign countries will get citizenship, but none of them can resettled here,” he said.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “take all the foreigners, who would get citizenship after the implementation of the amended citizenship law, to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu or other States”.