Will forge third front against Centre: Chautala

“People are upset by its anti-people policies and want a change”

Describing the BJP-led government at the Centre as “anti-farmer and anti-people”, former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo Om Prakash Chautala said on Tuesday that he would soon start meeting political leaders towards forging a ‘third front’.

“People are upset due to the anti-people policies of the BJP government and want a change. The biggest need today is to change the present regime. I’ll establish contact with the leaders of all Opposition parties at the national level and form a strong third front against this corrupt Central government,” he said here.

Mr. Chautala, who was recently released from jail after serving a 10-year sentence in a recruitment scam, said he will try to meet leaders of all political Opposition parties before September 25, the birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal , to forge an alternative to the “corrupt BJP government at the Centre”.

“I also have plans to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a BJP ally,” he said.

Mr. Chautala said the Centre’s farm laws were against the farming community and would only benefit the corporate. “The prices of essential commodities are sky-rocketing. Seeds are not available to the farmers, the prices of fertilizers, medicines and diesel are rising sharply. Everything is getting expensive. It’s not just the farmers, but every section of society is suffering,” he said.