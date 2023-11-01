HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wild dogs resurface in Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary

Authorities attribute it to strong wildlife management practices including regular recharge of saltlicks and installation of cameras

November 01, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
A wild dog at play in Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary.

A wild dog at play in Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Much to the excitement of wildlife enthusiasts, a pair of elusive wild dogs, often referred to as Dholes, have made a rare appearance in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

ALSO READ
Odisha’s Debrigarh Sanctuary freed from human settlement 

Wild dogs, designated as schedule 2 animals, are rarely sighted in Odisha’s forests. “Villagers living in the vicinity have affirmed the presence of this animals, and camera installed in the sanctuary managed to capture the image of one of these wild dogs,” said Anshu Pragyan Das, Divisional Forest Officer of Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Ms. Das mentioned, “Wild dogs, as competitors with tigers and leopards for food, have a presence in Debrigarh. However, the total wild dog population here is yet to be determined, and field analysis is ongoing.”

A Royal Bengal Tiger was recently sighted in the same sanctuary. The prey density in the area remains robust, with a healthy population of Gaur, Sambar, deer, wild boar, and various other animals.

Notably, focused grassland management has led to reduced animal congregation in the periphery and an increased presence around the meadows. Regular recharge of saltlicks and strict protection measures are in place with installation of cameras in all appropriate locations.

Related Topics

nature and wildlife / wildlife / Orissa

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.