Why should govt. pay for education of children you give birth to, BJP MLA asks women in U.P.

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA was caught on tape asking a group of women why the government should bear the education expenses of children who are birthed by them.
The remarks were allegedly made when a group of women approached Auraiya MLA Ramesh Diwakar for fee waiver in private schools during a public interaction in his constituency on Sunday.
“Bachchey aap paida karo aur rupiya hum dein (you give birth to the children and expect us to provide money),” the BJP MLA was seen telling the women.
Surrounded by women, the MLA further says, “For what are the government schools? No fee is charged there.” “Paisa humse mangne aati ho, ki wahan sifarish kar do (you come to us for money and recommendation),” he says, adding the government gives everything — food and clothes.
One of the women in the crowd is also seen reacting to this, telling the MLA that it is the public who has elected him.
Reacting to the incident, BJP spokesperson Samir Singh said, “I am not aware of this issue, nor is the State leadership. But no one has the right to speak in an undignified manner to women.” “The BJP is a party which respects everyone. In case of any complaint, the matter will be probed,” he said.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary termed the comment by the MLA as unfortunate. “This comment of the BJP MLA is unfortunate and condemnable, and this is the character of the BJP,” he said. “The BJP and its people do not help anyone and humiliate women,” Mr. Chaudhary added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath