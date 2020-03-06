‘Why no action in Narada, chit fund scams in Bengal?’

Raising the Narada sting videos and the chit fund scam, Leader of the Left Legislature Party in the West Bengal Assembly Sujan Chakraborty and Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why “sanction has not been accorded to” the Central investigation agencies to prosecute MPs allegedly involved in them.

“From 2014 onwards, whenever you had come to West Bengal you told the public that no one would be spared if found guilty in the scams and the Central government would act at the earliest,” the letter signed by Mr. Chakraborty of the CPI(M) and Mr. Mannan of the Congress said referring to Mr. Modi’s public speeches in the State.

‘CBI awaiting sanction’

Both the leaders alleged that a “political consideration is stopping the Union government from giving sanction to the Central agencies”.

They referred to media reports that the Central Bureau of Investigation has been waiting for a long time for sanction to proceed against accused Members of Parliament, bureaucrats and bank officials.

“Incidentally, it is also observed that the Parliamentary Ethics Committee has maintained silence in this regard for over four years,” the letter said.

The letter assumes significance as the Left and the Congress have been alleging a “tacit understanding” between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in Bengal.

Both the Opposition parties have been raising questions about the tardy pace of investigation in the two scams in which names of several leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress have surfaced.