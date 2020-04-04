WHO team visits Tonk to study situation

A team from the World Health Organisation is visiting Rajasthan’s Tonk district, where the COVID-19 positive cases registered a sharp increase from 4 to 12 in a day, to conduct a survey and study the situation. The total number of confirmed cases in the State soared to 147 on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the State government would strictly adhere to the report and guidelines to be issued by the WHO. “Prevention and containment of the virus spread is the our utmost priority,” he tweeted.