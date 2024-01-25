GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Where ‘Ram’ means land

Netizens in Mizoram fault the mapping of a locality in the State capital Aizawl as one of 1,230 towns in India whose names begin with that of the Hindu deity

January 25, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A glimpse of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Incidentally, ‘Ram’ in the Duhlian language of the Mizo community means “land” and has no religious connotation

A glimpse of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Incidentally, ‘Ram’ in the Duhlian language of the Mizo community means “land” and has no religious connotation | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Netizens in the Christian-majority Mizoram have faulted the mapping of a locality in the State’s capital Aizawl as one of 1,230 towns in India whose names begin with that of Ram.

India in Pixels, a digital project of an IIT Kharagpur alumnus named Ashris Choudhury posted on social media platforms a map of the country showing “every town in India that starts with the name of Shri Ram”.

  

He may have got all the names correct except that of Ramhlun, the Mizoram-based netizens pointed out.

Ramhlun is a large locality in Aizawl whose residents include former Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

What amused the netizens was Mr. Choudhury’s assumption that the first syllable of ‘Ramhlun’ could not mean anything other than the name of the Hindu deity.

Ram in the Duhlian language of the Mizo community means “land” and has no religious connotation, the netizens said and sought a correction from the person who posted the map.

India in Pixels is described on YouTube as a “data storytelling channel that makes video essays exploring connections in the cultural artefacts of India – languages, films, music, stories, and life”.

